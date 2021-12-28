No survivors after small business jet crashes near San Diego

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating the fiery crash of a small business jet near San Diego. The Learjet 35A went down shortly after 7 p.m. Monday in the El Cajon area. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says it’s not known how many people were aboard the jet, but firefighters found no survivors at the crash scene. No one on the ground was hurt but one house was damaged and power was knocked out in the area. The Sheriff’s Department says it was not immediately known where the plane was coming from, but it was scheduled to land at nearby Gillespie Field.