No survivors found after small jet crashes near San Diego

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating the fiery crash of a small business jet near San Diego. The Federal Aviation Administration says four people were aboard when the Learjet 35A went down shortly after 7 p.m. Monday in the El Cajon area. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says firefighters found no survivors at the crash scene. No one on the ground was hurt but one house was damaged and power was knocked out in the area. The FAA says the aircraft had departed John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.