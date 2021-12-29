Judge halts California earlier releases for repeat offenders

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A judge has temporarily halted California’s plans to speed the potential prison release dates for repeat offenders with serious and violent criminal histories under the state’s “three strikes” law. California corrections officials had filed emergency regulations to boost good conduct credits for second-strike inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are housed at minimum-security prisons and camps. Their daily credits were to have increased from half off their sentences to two-thirds off their sentences starting with the new year Saturday. Twenty-eight of California’s 58 district attorneys moved to block the rule. A Sacramento County judge imposed a temporary restraining order Wednesday barring the change until a hearing next month.