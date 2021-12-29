Schwarzenegger and Shriver divorce final after 10 years

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage is officially over, 10 years after she first filed for divorce. Court records show the divorce was finalized on Tuesday. The pair had been married 25 years when Shriver filed for divorce after Schwarzenegger disclosed he had fathered a child with a member of their household staff years earlier. Schwarzenegger parlayed his status as an action film superstar into a successful run for California governor in 2003 and served two terms in office. Shriver is an award-winning television journalist and author. The former couple married in April 1986 and have four children together.