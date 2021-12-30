Nuggets-Warrors off, Rivers, Malone enter NBA protocols

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

The NBA postponed Golden State’s game with Denver on Thursday, the same day that Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers and Denver’s Michael Malone entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. That raised the total number of head coaches on that virus-related list to seven. Rivers and Malone join the Los Angeles Lakers’ Frank Vogel, Chicago’s Billy Donovan, Phoenix’s Monty Williams, Portland’s Chauncey Billups and Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault in the protocols. Also in the protocols: around 120 players, along with an untold number of other staffers from around the league.