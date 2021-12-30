Rivers, Malone latest NBA coaches to enter protocols

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers and Denver’s Michael Malone have been placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols, raising the total number of head coaches on that virus-related list to seven. Rivers and Malone join the Los Angeles Lakers’ Frank Vogel, Chicago’s Billy Donovan, Phoenix’s Monty Williams, Portland’s Chauncey Billups and Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault in the protocols. Also in the protocols: around 120 players, as of early Thursday, along with an untold number of other staffers from around the league.