Warriors rally in the 4th quarter for 123-116 win over Jazz

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 28 points and had nine assists to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 123-116 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Andrew Wiggins had 25 points for the Warriors, while Otto Porter Jr. had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Andre Iguodala added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds off the bench — including a late 3-pointer to seal the win. Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Jordan Clarkson all scored 20 points, and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 19 rebounds in Utah’s seventh home loss.