2021 box office closes with more fireworks for ‘Spider-Man’

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood closed out 2021 with more fireworks at the box office for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which topped all films for the third straight week and already charts among the highest grossing films domestically. But even with all the champagne popping for “No Way Home,” the film industry heads into 2022 with plenty of reason for both optimism and concern after a year that saw overall ticket revenue double that of 2020 but still far off the pre-pandemic pace. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel “No Way Home” grossed an estimated $52.7 million over the weekend to bring its three-week total to $609.9 million. Second place went to the animated sequel “Sing 2″ with $19.6 million in its second weekend.