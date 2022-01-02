3 children flee LA-area home after apparent murder-suicide

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three children fled a Los Angeles-area home where their mother and her boyfriend died in an apparent murder-suicide on New Year’s Day. Officials say deputies responding to a domestic violence call at the residence in Temple City found three boys, ages 5 to 11, running toward them around 7 a.m. Sunday. The boys were not physically hurt. Inside the home deputies found a 27-year-old woman shot multiple times. The man, 28, appeared to have a self-inflicted head wound. Both died at the scene. One of the children made the 911 call.