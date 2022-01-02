Firefighters rescue 7 people from blaze at San Diego home

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say firefighters rescued seven people after flames tore through a house in San Diego early Sunday. San Diego Fire-Rescue says all seven were hospitalized, including one elderly resident who suffered severe burns in the blaze in the Rolando neighborhood. The conditions of the other six aren’t immediately known. Officials say fire crews responding around 6 a.m. encountered flames and thick smoke. Crews had to cut security bars from the windows in order to pull some residents to safety. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire at the house, which which caused an estimated $750,000 in damage.