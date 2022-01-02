Fox’s late scoring surge pushes Kings past Heat 115-113

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 24 points over the final six minutes, including two free throws with 6.2 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings ended the Miami Heat’s five-game winning streak with a 115-113 victory. Buddy Hield added 26 points for Sacramento. Damian Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Davion Mitchell scored 12 points. Tyler Herro and Omer Yurtseven had 22 points apiece for the Heat. Kyle Lowry added 14 points and 12 assists. Fox finished 14 of 15 on free throws.