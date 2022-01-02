Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

Mask requirements are returning in some school districts that had dropped them. Some are planning to vastly ramp up virus testing among students and staff. And a small number of school system are switching to remote learning. Educators hope that’s for just a short while, though. Soaring coronavirus infections mean the return from schools’ winter break will be different than planned for some as administrators again tweak protocols and make real-time adjustments in response to the shifting pandemic. Even those promising to bring students back as planned are signaling a need to stay flexible.