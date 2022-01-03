Elizabeth Holmes jury affirms deadlock on 3 of 11 charges

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes confirmed Monday that it is deadlocked on three of the 11 felony counts against her, signaling the end may be near for a legal drama that’s captivated Silicon Valley. Those charge her with duping investors and patients about a blood-testing technology that she hailed as a medical breakthrough. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila urged jury members to re-examine their positions while adhering to their instructions to only return a guilty verdict if convinced beyond a reasonable doubt. The jury is in its seventh day of deliberations.