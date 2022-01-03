Elizabeth Holmes jury split on three of eleven fraud charges

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Monday informed the judge they are deadlocked on three of the 11 counts she faces. Those accuse her of duping investors and patients about a blood-testing technology that she hailed as a medical breakthrough. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila summoned the eight men and four women back to the San Jose, California courtroom where Holmes’ three-month trial unfolded. The judge urged them to re-examine their positions while adhering to their instructions to only return a guilty verdict if convinced beyond a reasonable doubt. The jury is in its seventh day of deliberations.