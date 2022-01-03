Sheriff: Police shoot, wound man who allegedly shot K-9

McFARLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say police in California’s San Joaquin Valley shot and wounded a 38-year-old man who allegedly shot a law enforcement dog. Eduardo Figueroa is expected to survive his injuries from Saturday’s shooting. He is being held on $620,000 bail. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says Figueroa was booked on suspicion of multiple felony offenses, including assault with a firearm on a person, willful harm to a peace officer’s dog with serious injury and participation in a criminal street gang. The dog is in stable condition.