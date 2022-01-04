Man held for allegedly pushing man to death at train station

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego police have arrested a man on suspicion of shoving another man into an oncoming train, killing him on New Year’s Day. Twenty-six-year-old Ryan Rukstelis was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. Police suspect that he pushed 68-year-old Martin Andara off the platform at the Old Town trolley station Saturday morning. Andara hit the side of a moving train and died at the scene. Police haven’t released a possible motive for the attack but say it appears to have been unprovoked.