49ers QB Garoppolo tests sore thumb that still ‘hurts’

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo has resumed throwing for the San Francisco 49ers and took part in practice in a limited role but that doesn’t mean his sprained right thumb is close to fully recovered. Garoppolo tore a ligament in the thumb on Dec. 23 and was held out of practice last week. But he was able to throw Tuesday and participate in practice Wednesday as the Niners prepare for a season-ending showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. Garoppolo says the thumb still hurts and the Niners don’t know whether he or rookie Trey Lance will start. San Francisco makes the playoffs with a win.