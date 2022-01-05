California to extend indoor mask mandate until mid-February

By BRIAN MELLEY and JOCELYN GECKER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California extended its indoor mask mandate into mid-February to help prevent the astonishing spike in coronavirus cases from overwhelming hospitals. But the state’s health director said Wednesday that additional restrictions are not being considered. California’s confirmed cases have shot up nearly 500% in the last two weeks and hospitalizations have doubled since Christmas to more than 8,000. State models forecast hospitalizations could top 20,000 by early next month, a level nearly as high as last January, when California experienced its deadliest surge. The fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is sidelining exposed or infected health care workers, leading to staffing shortages.