Mavs retire Nowitzki’s 41 after win over Curry, Warriors

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have retired the No. 41 of franchise icon Dirk Nowitzki. The celebration was even better for his former team with a victory over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Nowitzki led the Mavericks to their only championship in 2011 and set an NBA record by playing all 21 seasons with one team. Current Dallas coach Jason Kidd won a title with Nowitzki and was one of the speakers along with Commissioner Adam Silver.