US women to face Iceland, New Zealand and Czech Republic

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. women’s national soccer team will play Iceland, New Zealand and the Czech Republic in the SheBelieves Cup tournament next month. The seventh annual event will be played Feb. 17 to Feb. 23 at venues in Carson, California, and Frisco, Texas. The defending World Cup champion U.S. is preparing for the 2023 World Cup, with qualifying set for this summer. New Zealand has an automatic berth in the 2023 World Cup as a cohost with Australia.