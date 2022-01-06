Havin’ a record year: NFL marks set to fall in Week 18

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

For the 2021 season that ends this weekend with the first set of 17th games in NFL history, a slew of marks are about to be set. Major records, too. Start with the most successful quarterback in NFL annals, naturally. Tom Brady leads in completions (456), yards passing (4,990) and touchdown passes (40). Tampa Bay’s Brady is within striking distance of the single-season records for both passing yards (Peyton Manning’s 5,477 for Denver in 2013) and completions (Drew Brees, 471 for New Orleans in 2016). Brady, of course, has that extra game to chase down Manning and Brees.