Terror, shattered glass and thanks: Lawmakers recall Jan. 6

By ALAN FRAM and KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of lawmakers have gathered on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And a year after supporters of then-President Donald Trump tried to prevent Congress from certifying his reelection defeat, legislators who were there that violent day still had quavering voices. And they gratefully credited the U.S. Capitol Police with saving their lives and perhaps preserving American democracy as well. Among them was Texas Democratic Rep. Colin Allred. He thanked the parents of Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer who confronted the mob and died the following day. He thanked them for letting him live so his own sons could have him around.