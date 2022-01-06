Woman sentenced in case of father, son overdose deaths

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A woman was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison by a San Francisco federal judge in the deaths of a father and his toddler son who died in 2019 from a fentanyl overdose. Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Leanna Zamora, of Santa Rosa, was convicted a year ago after pleading guilty to conspiring with two other people to supply fentanyl to Patrick O’Neill. O’Neill and his 13-month-old son died in September 2019 in Santa Rosa. Lindsay Williams and Shane Cratty were sentenced in November to seven years and eight years in prison, respectively. Prosecutors said in court documents that Cratty drove Williams to meet with Zamora, who sold her the fentanyl. Williams then gave the fentanyl to Cratty, who delivered it to O’Neill.