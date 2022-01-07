49ers list QB Jimmy Garoppolo as questionable for finale

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as questionable for the San Francisco 49ers in their crucial season finale against the Los Angeles Rams after missing last week’s game with an injured right thumb. Garoppolo practiced on a limited basis all week. Coach Kyle Shanahan says he knows whether he plans to start Garoppolo or Trey Lance on Sunday but is waiting until game time to make an announcement. San Francisco can clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Rams.