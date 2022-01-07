Pandemic adds time, cost to rebuild after Colo. wildfire

By PATTY NIEBERG and LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Colorado (AP) — In Colorado and other states hit by natural disasters this year, the pandemic has injected extra uncertainty and created more obstacles for families trying to rebuild. Shortages of workers and raw materials are making rebuilding slower and more expensive. In areas where real estate prices have risen sharply, families are learning that their insurance may not cover the cost to rebuild their homes exactly as they were. And in a tight housing market, there are few homes for sale or rent, making it hard for families to find temporary shelter.