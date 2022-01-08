Betson’s jumper lifts Chicago St. over California Baptist

CHICAGO — Jahsean Corbett had 11 points and nine rebounds, Brandon Betson made the go-ahead jumper with two seconds remaining, and Chicago State edged California Baptist 58-56. Cal Baptist trailed 56-51 in the final minute before Ty Rowell hit a 3-pointer and a layup to tie the game with 15 seconds to go. Chicago State then got the ball to Betson who beat the clock with the winning jumper.. Daniel Akin led the Lancers with 17 points and 12 rebounds.