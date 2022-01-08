Skip to Content
Human remains found in California forest are of missing man

Associated Press

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Human remains found by a hiker in Tahoe National Forest last month has been confirmed to be those of a Northern California man reported missing in early November. Yuba County Sheriff’s officials say they confirmed the remains belong to Tyler Love of Grass Valley. A hiker found Love’s skeletal remains on Dec. 21 near a lakeside campground in the forest, about 20 miles north of Nevada City. Sheriff’s officials say Love’s cause of death has not been determined.

