Coffey lifts Clippers to 106-93 win over Hawks

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amir Coffey tied a career-high with 21 points and Serge Ibaka added 16 to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 106-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Coffey, who went undrafted out of Minnesota in the 2019 NBA draft, is on a two-way contract with the Clippers and the G-League but has really blossomed this season. He made a big impact Sunday since the Clippers, like many NBA teams, are short-handed due to health and safety protocols and injuries. He made 8 of 12 field goals and 5 of 8 3-pointer. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young led the Hawks with 19 points each