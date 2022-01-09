Deputies arrest man suspected of bringing fentanyl into jail

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Butte County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of smuggling fentanyl into the county jail, leading to several overdoses. Sheriff’s officials say the 35-year-old is accused of hiding the drugs in his anal cavity when he turned himself in to authorities on an outstanding warrant for property crimes. The man was taken to jail on Wednesday. On Thursday, four inmates were hospitalized after suffering opioid overdoses in a medium-security housing unit of the jail. The Sacramento Bee reports investigators determined the new inmate was the source of the fentanyl and arrested him.