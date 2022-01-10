Macon mayor pulls support from plastics recycling plant

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia mayor is urging an industrial development board to refuse to help a plastics recycling plant borrow money. Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says he’s worried about the safety of the proposed plant. Miller on Friday wrote a letter withdrawing his support for the $680 million plant proposed last year by San Francisco-based Brightmark. He’s urging the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority to refuse to help Brightmark borrow $500 million in tax-exempt bonds. The plant would break down plastics, with waste distilled into diesel fuel, new ingredients for plastics and wax. Environmentalists oppose the plant because of projected emissions, but also because they don’t want to help new plastics be created.