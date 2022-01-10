Two California prisoners suspected of killing cellmates

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two men serving life sentences in Northern California prisons are suspected of killing their cellmates over the weekend. State prison officials say 37-year-old Deandre Lewis died Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento in Folsom and his cellmate, Shamar Thornton, is suspected in his death. Thornton is serving life for murder. Also Saturday, 40-year-old Benjy Wade died at High Desert State Prison in Susanville. Authorities say his cellmate, 55-year-old John Connell is the suspect. He’s already serving life for a county jail escape under California’s “three strikes” law.