Special rescues help ailing owners find pets’ next home

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Who will take your pet when you die? The question often doesn’t have an easy answer. That’s especially true for ill or older people headed to residential nursing care or assisted living. Specialized rescue, advocacy and adoption services run by volunteers are trying to fill the void. Leaders in the small movement say the pandemic has opened many people’s eyes to the need for making a plan for pets. The number of pets surrendered to shelters due to caretaker health or death is up from 7.3% in 2009 to 10.2% during the pandemic. That’s according to the Best Friends Network of thousands of public and private shelters, rescue groups and other animal welfare organizations.