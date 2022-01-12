Brown sparks rally, Washington topples California 64-55

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. overcame a quiet start scoring 18 of his 21 points in the second half, and Washington rallied from a nine-point deficit to beat California 64-55. Brown, the leading scorer in the Pac-12 at 21.4 points per game, had an electric stretch of the second half where he scored 12 of 15 points for the Huskies. P.J. Fuller scored five key points and the Huskies won for the second time in three games. Nate Roberts added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies who finally played their first conference home game. Jordan Shepherd led California with 12 points and was the only Golden Bears’ player in double figures