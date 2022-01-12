Charges dropped against man accused of assaulting officer

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco prosecutors have dropped all charges against a man who police said assaulted a police officer in plainclothes last year. The man, who was arrested by three police officers, ended up in the hospital with bruises, lacerations and a fractured cheekbone. The public defender’s office says Sergio Lugo was falsely accused of assaulting a San Francisco police officer who along with two other officers illegally detained him in February 2021 after beating him up. The San Francisco Police Department didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.