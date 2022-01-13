3 arrests in 2020 triple-slaying at California high school

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of three teenagers in central California say they have arrested three men suspected in the killings, and more than two dozen other gang members connected to a drugs and weapons trafficking operation. Jose Carlos Hernandez Pena, Isaiah Rule and Blake Madeiros were found dead in the parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia when police responded to reports of shots fired on May 5, 2020. Officials say the ensuing investigation mushroomed into a broader probe of gangs in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley and uncovered a drug and firearms ring that reached to Texas and Mexico.