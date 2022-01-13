Remains found in California identified as Florida man

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Skeletal remains found last month on a mountain on California’s central coast have been identified as those of a Florida man. San Luis Obispo police say dental records were used to identify 36-year-old Charles Leader. Police tell The Tribune of San Luis Obispo that Leader last spoke to family members in October 2020, when he was homeless and living in the South Lake Tahoe area. A hiker reported finding the remains on Dec. 10, 2021, after veering off a trail on Bishop Peak, a natural area on the edge of San Luis Obispo.