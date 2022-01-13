Sheriff: Woman, 70, arrested in Twin Peaks cold case slaying

TWIN PEAKS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say deputies have arrested a 70-year-old woman in connection with a cold case homicide in Twin Peaks, California, where a man was fatally shot in 1993. Detectives re-opened the case of 35-year-old Rick Hafty’s slaying in June. Investigators took Diane Cook, 70, into custody on Wednesday. The San Bernardino County sheriff’s office announced the arrest on Thursday. Cook is in jail on $1 million bail. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Authorities did not specify what allegedly linked Cook to Hafty’s death or whether they knew each other.