FAA sets rules for some Boeing 787 landings near 5G service

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

The Federal Aviation Administration is telling pilots to take extra precautions when landing on slick runways near impending 5G wireless service. The federal officials say the planes might need more room to land if the 5G systems interfere with instruments that measure how high a plane is above the ground. The FAA issued a directive Friday to operators of Boeing 787s, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner. The order is part of a larger debate between aviation regulators and the telecom industry over whether 5G will interfere with flights.