GOP governors slam COVID limits while setting policy agendas

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican governors are highlighting their opposition to restrictions that have marked the COVID-19 pandemic even as they seek to move past it and set their agendas for the year. The state of the state addresses governors are delivering to kick off their state’s legislative agendas are occurring as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge to their highest levels since the pandemic began. Republicans are using the speeches to rail against the Biden administration’s response and to tout their opposition to lockdowns, mandates and other restrictions. The rhetoric contrasts with some Democrats who are seeking an infusion of money to respond to the latest surge.