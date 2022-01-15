Brown scores 25, Washington holds on to beat Stanford 67-64

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 25 points, Jamal Bey added 17 points and Washington held off Stanford 67-64. Washington led 59-43 with about 11 minutes left before Stanford went on a 10-0 run that was snapped by a 3-pointer by UW’s Daejon Davis. That 3 with 7:56 left would be Washington’s last made basket. Still, the Huskies held their lead and were up 65-61 going into the final minute. Stanford drew within two when Lukas Kisunas made two free throws. Brown, who made 8 of 11 free throws, had a key miss when he went to the line with 15 seconds but the Huskies were able to hold on.