Police find homicide suspect dead while serving warrant

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities found a homicide suspect dead while serving a search warrant at a home in Northern California. Robert Miller was suspected in the shooting death of 41-year-old Kimberly Sosa, whose body was found Jan. 5 in a Sacramento parking garage. The Sacramento Bee reports the investigation led detectives to a home in Oroville, in Butte County north of Sacramento. Police say when officers searched the residence on Friday they found Miller dead with an apparent “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” Investigators haven’t released a possible motive for the shooting.