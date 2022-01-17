Air Force team helps Yuma hospital care for COVID patients

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Yuma Regional Medical Center has applied to the federal government for help because of staff shortages and increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients, including some requiring high levels of care. That call was answered two weeks ago with the arrival of a 15-member Air Force medical augmentation team. Now about halfway through a 30-day deployment at Yuma Regional, the team’s members are stepping in to help the hospital’s personnel wherever help is needed. The Yuma Sun reports that the help has been essential for providing faster, more attentive care for patients. The augmentation team includes a doctor, a physician’s assistant, five nurses as well as technicians.