Authorities seize animals, including dead horse, from home

OLIVEHURST, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies removed dozens of animals including a dead horse from a Northern California home and are seeking an arrest warrant for a suspect. Yuba County officials say a search warrant was served last week at the residence in Olivehurst, where deputies found 61 animals living in “deplorable conditions.” The home was determined to be unfit for occupancy, and investigators are seeking a felony animal cruelty warrant from prosecutors. The animals were taken to two county-run facilities and examined by veterinarians. They will remain under county care until criminal proceedings conclude, at which point they may be available for adoption.