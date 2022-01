PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Califronia authorities say three people have died after the car they were in plunged off an elevated section of a highway near Los Angeles and landed on the street below. The California Highway Patrol says the crash on Interstate 210 happened Sunday night in Pasadena. KABC-TV reports that two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital. The cause is under investigation.