Murray’s first playoff start a nightmare for Cardinals

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kyler Murray’s first NFL playoff start quickly turned into a nightmare. The dynamic quarterback and his Arizona Cardinals teammates had about the worst start imaginable in Monday night’s 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card round. By the time the Cardinals got their initial first down, they were trailing 21-0 midway through the second quarter. They went three-and-out on their first four possessions, the first time that’s happened in a playoff game in at least 10 seasons. Arizona was outgained 180-40 in the first half and averaged just 1.5 yards per play, the second-worst average in a playoff game over the last 20 seasons.