South Carolina still No. 1 in women’s Top 25; Oklahoma rises

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

South Carolina remains the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll. The Gamecocks received 28 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel after beating Texas A&M and Arkansas last week. South Carolina is off until hosting Vanderbilt next Monday. There was no movement near the top of the poll as Stanford, Louisville, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Indiana followed the Gamecocks again. Louisville received the other two first-place votes. Oklahoma made the biggest move, climbing nine places to 14th after beating then-No. 14 Baylor last week.