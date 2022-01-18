AP source: Vikings seek interview with Rams’ Raheem Morris

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have added Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to their candidate list for head coach. A person with knowledge of the process confirmed the Vikings have requested a meeting with Morris about the vacancy created by the firing of Mike Zimmer. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the organization is not announcing interviews before they’re completed. The Rams play Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. Morris has three-plus years of experience as an NFL head coach with both Tampa Bay and Atlanta.