Cowboys QB apologizes for condoning fans throwing at refs

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott is apologizing for his comments that condoned Dallas Cowboys fans throwing objects at NFL officials after the team’s playoff loss. The quarterback said in a series of tweets Tuesday night that he deeply regrets what he said when caught up in the emotions of a disappointing loss. When initially asked about objects such as water bottles being thrown at Dallas players as they left the field Sunday after their loss, Prescott said it was “sad” fans would do that. After another reporter said it appeared that officials were the targets, the quarterback responded, “Credit to them then.”