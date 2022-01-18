Fire damages Southern California apartment building

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Red Cross has been called in to care for displaced residents after fire, smoke and water damaged eight units of a Southern California apartment building. The blaze was reported Monday afternoon in Upland and responding San Bernardino County fire crews found units on the first and second floors on fire. A search of the building found no victims and the fire was extinguished in 45 minutes. Four apartment units had fire and smoke damage. Four others had smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.