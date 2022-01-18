Hedman, Kucherov propel streaking Lightning past Kings 6-4

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, Nikita Kucherov extended his scoring tear since returning from injury and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Los Angeles Kings 6-4 for their fourth straight win. Hedman was one of only four Tampa Bay defensemen who dressed after three were scratched due to injuries. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period along with an assist. The right wing, who missed 32 games with a lower-body injury that required surgery, has 11 points in six games since returning to the lineup.